Shahrukh Khan tests positive for Covid-19!

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan hade tested positive for Covid-19 days after dropping the teaser of his upcoming movie ‘Jawan’.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, Bollywood’s King Khan tested positive for the virus on Sunday. No statement has been given by the actor or his family yet.

It was the CM of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee who first tweeted about it. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the politician wrote: “Just came to know that our Brand Ambassador Shahrukh Khan has been detected covid positive. Pray fastest recovery for the superstar. Get well Shahrukh! Spring back asap!”

Just came to know that our Brand Ambassador Shahrukh Khan has been detected covid positive. Pray fastest recovery for the superstar. Get well Shahrukh! Spring back asap! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 5, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that the sad news came days after the star unveiled the first look and teaser of his upcoming movie, ‘Jawan’, his first pan-Indian title in collaboration with Tamilian filmmaker Atlee. The movie will hit theatres on June 2 next year, in over five languages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Moreover, several reports suggest that Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has also contracted the virus, though no statement has been given by her on the matter. As per the details, Katrina has already completed her quarantine period due to which she had to miss the IIFA awards night which took place over the past weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Meanwhile, actors Kartik Aryan and Aditya Roy Kapur have also been hit by the coronavirus, as confirmed by them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

