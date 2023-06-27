34.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Shahrukh, Suhana Khan’s debut collaboration gets a director on board

Makers have reportedly locked a director to helm the debut project of Bollywood’s father-daughter duo, Shahrukh and Suhana Khan together.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per an exclusive report from an Indian media outlet, the theatrical debut of star kid Suhana Khan and her maiden collaboration with dad SRK will be directed by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, best known for thrillers ‘Badlaa’ and the ‘Kahaani’ series.

Quoting a source close to the development, the publication reported, “Shahrukh Khan and Sujoy Ghosh have worked together in the capacity of producer and director in Badlaa starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. The duo will now be reuniting in multiple capacities for this yet film.”

According to the details, Khan and wife Gauri’s Red Chillies Entertainment along with Marflix Pictures of filmmaker Siddharth Anand (of Pathaan fame) will produce the yet-untitled action-thriller and the former is expected to have an extended ‘Dear Zindagi’-like cameo in the film starring his daughter.

 

More details of the project are kept under the wrap.

Moreover, reports suggest that Khan is expected to commence the project after wrapping up the shoot of Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ sometime next month.

Meanwhile, the debut film of Suhana, Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix title ‘The Archies’, co-starring debutante star kids, Khushi Kapoor (daughter of late actor Sridevi) and Agastya Nanda (grandson of Amitabh Bachchan) will premiere on the streaming platform, in November this year.

