Shahzad Akbar reaches ARY News studio after allegations of fleeing abroad

ISLAMABAD: Former PM’s aide on accountability Shahzad Akbar has reached ARY News studio after the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Azma Bukhari levelled allegations that Akbar fled abroad.

After the speculated disappearance of Shahzad Akbar from the media and allegations of fleeing abroad, the former PM’s aide on accountability reached ARY News studios in Islamabad.

ن لیگ کا دعویٰ شہزاد اکبر ملک سے باہر جا چکے، شہزاد اکبر اے آروائی نیوز اسلام آباد کے اسٹوڈیو پہنچ گئے۔ "ن لیگ پی ٹی آئی کےخلاف جھوٹی خبریں پھیلا رہی ہے،میں اس وقت اے آروائی نیوز کے اسٹوڈیو میں موجود ہوں،جھوٹی خبریں پھیلانے میں مریم اورنگزیب کا اہم کردارہے" شہزاداکبر#ARYNews — ARY News (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) March 12, 2022

He told ARY News that some people are speculating that he had left the country, whereas, a news channel had also aired a report regarding him. Akbar said that the country is everything for him and those spreading rumours are trying to hide their dacoities.

Earlier in the day, PML-N’s Uzma Bukhari alleged in a media talk that Shahzad Akbar has fled from the country and the names of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders should be placed on the exit control list (ECL).

Akbar said that the opposition has a personal dispute with Prime Minister Imran Khan as he exposed their crimes.

“Opposition is completely confused at this time, whereas, PTI is making efforts to end the political uncertainty. Coalition partners are standing side-by-side with the PTI government. Opposition is not confident for the success of its no-confidence motion [against PM Imran Khan].”

Akbar was of the view that the opposition parties would have staged a sit-in outside the National Assembly if they were confident of the no-confidence motion’s success.

“I was spending my holiday but [PML-N’s] Marriyum Aurangzeb and Azma Bukhari forced me to come to the [ARY News] studio. If they are willing to meet me then they can visit the ARY News studio in Islamabad to confirm my presence here.”

Akbar said that PML-N spokespersons including Marriyum Aurangzeb are feeding fake stories to the journalists regarding him.

Azma Bukhari’s claims

Earlier in the day, PML-N’s Uzma Bukhari alleged in a media talk that Shahzad Akbar has fled from the country and the names of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders should be placed on the exit control list (ECL).

She claimed that PM Imran Khan’s coalition partners are not supporting him, whereas, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is also holding dozens of meetings to avoid facing any uncertain political situation.

The PML-N leader expressed hopes that the ally parties would soon listen to the nation’s call. She claimed that the opposition has the numbers but they were trying to build consensus.

“Aleem Khan is not included in the PML-N so far. Dozens of provincial lawmakers are ready to join us,” said Azma Bukhari, adding that she was not aware of any decision in consideration to nominating Aleem Khan for the chief minister’s slot.

She clarified that PML-N will take the final decision for the next chief minister of Punjab.

Comments