I can burn the world down for my daughter: Shahzad Sheikh

Actor and a doting father, Shahzad Sheikh, expressed his love for his only daughter Anaya, saying he can burn the world down to ashes if anything happens to her.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Sitting across his close friend and host, Ushna Shah, on a private TV channel’s chat show, actor Shahzad Sheikh, who had been married to lawyer Hina Mir since 2012, and shares two kids with her, opened up on the special bond he shares with his 4-year-old daughter, Anaya.

Speaking about his kids, Sheikh said, “My son, he is a sweetheart, too innocent, a very docile kid, but my daughter, she is a firecracker, absolutely savage.”

“At times, she would even reprimand me and would call me by name, but always managed to get away with it,” he added.

“I always believed that this saying, ‘I can burn the world down for someone’, is an overrated dialogue. But ever since I’ve had a daughter, I’m so attached to her that I can literally burn the world down if anything happens to her,” expressed the ‘Tere Bina Main Nahi’ actor.

Notably, Sheikh and Mir are also parents to an elder son, Shahmir.

Also Read: ‘The decision wasn’t right…’: Shahzad Sheikh opens up on his parents’ divorce