Pakistan U19 sensation breaks multiple records against India

DUBAI: Opener Shahzaib Khan smashed several records during the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 match against India.

In an exciting match at the Dubai Stadium, Pakistan triumphed over their old rival India by 44 runs in the group stage opening game of the U19 Asia Cup on Saturday.

Pakistan showcased a stellar batting performance, scoring 281/7 in 50 overs, fueled by Shahzaib Khan’s remarkable 159 off 147 balls.

The Mansehra-born Khan scripted history in his 159-run knock, featuring five fours and 10 sixes.

It is the highest individual score by any batter against India Under-19. The previous best against India belonged to a Pakistan batter Sami Aslam as well, who scored 134 against India in 2012 in Kuala Lumpur.

Shahzaib also registered the highest score for a Pakistan batter at the Under-19 level in One-Day format. The previous best belonged to Shamyl Hussain who scored 150 runs from 109 balls against Sri Lanka in Karachi in 2023.

The 10 sixes hit by Shahzaib are the most for Pakistan at Under-19 level.

He also joins the elite list of batters with memorable centuries against India U19, which includes Colin Ackermann’s 129 off 113 for South Africa in 2009 and Kadeer Ali’s 125 off 122 for England in 2002.

Chasing a challenging target of 282 runs set by Pakistan, the Indian team struggled throughout their innings and was bowled out for 239 runs in just 47 overs, falling short by 44 runs.

In the same match Indian Premier League (IPL) cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi has also failed to impress as he was dismissed after scoring just 1 run in the U19 Asia Cup.