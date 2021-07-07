Shahzain Bugti appointed SAPM on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday appointed MNA Shahzain Bugti as his Special Assistant for Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan, ARY News reported.

The Cabinet Division has issued notification of the appointment of Jamhoori Watan Party Chief Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti as SAPM.

MNA Shahzain Bugti has been given the status of the federal minister.

“The Prime Minister, in terms of rule 4(6) of the Rules of Business, 1973 read with serial No. 1A of schedule V-A of the said Rules, has been pleased to appoint Shahzain Bugti as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan, with immediate effect. He shall hold the status of Federal Minister,” reads the notification.

Bugti reportedly will talk to angry Baloch nationalists about political and national harmony.

It is to be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to speak to the angry Baloch leaders on the occasion of his address in Gwadar.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry yesterday had said the federal government has started working on a plan to begin negotiations with “Balochistan nationalists who were not directly linked to India.”

Read More: AGENDA FOR TALKS WITH BALOCH SEPARATISTS TO BE FINALIZED NOW: FAWAD CHAUDHRY

Addressing a press conference after the federal cabinet meeting held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, the information minister clarified that the federal government will hold talks with those Baloch separatists who are not associated with India.

“Criteria for those Baloch nationalists who were directly linked to India or were involved in terrorism would be different,” he added.