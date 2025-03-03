Shahzain Mari, others arrest sought in Karachi Boat Basin assault case

Sindh police have sought Balochistan government’s intervention for the arrest of Shahzain Mari and other accused in the Karachi Boat Basin assault case.

Shahzain Mari and his security guards were booked for assaulting a citizen at Boat Basin, Karachi, after the video of the incident went viral.

The complainant, Barkat Ali Soomro, filed an FIR on February 19 against the suspects. The police have arrested five security guards involved in the incident.

However, the prime suspect, Shahzain Mari, along with Ghulam Qadir, Taj Gul, and Muhammad Ali, has fled Kohlu, Balochistan.

The DIG South has penned a letter to the IG Sindh requesting coordination with the Balochistan government to apprehend the suspects involved in Barkat Ali Soomro torture case.

The letter sent by DIG South to IG Sindh includes the contact number of the prime suspect and urges that Balochistan police be engaged to ensure the arrest of the fugitives.

Meanwhile, the name of Shahzain Mari, who tortured citizen in Karachi’s Boat Basin area along with his colleagues, has surfaced in Mustafa Amir case.

According to sources, authorities have uncovered a connection between Shahzain Mari and Sahir Hassan, the son of renowned actor Sajid Hasan, who is under arrest in connection with Mustafa Amir kidnap and murder case.

The investigation, led by the CIA team, has implicated Armaghan and Sahir Hassan, who were allegedly found in possession of narcotics. Further probing has also implicated Shah Zain Mari, who allegedly purchased drugs from the suspects, according to CIA sources.