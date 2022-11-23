Shahzeb murder case: Shahrukh Jatoi released from Malir jail after 10 years

KARACHI: Shahrukh Jatoi and other convicts of the Shahzeb murder case have been released from the Malir Jail on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the central convict of the Shahzeb murder case Shahrukh Jatoi and others have been released from the Malir Jail Karachi after the Supreme Court’s decision in favour of the accused.

Shahrukh Jatoi was acquitted in the Shahzeb murder case by the SC on October 18, 2022. The Malir Jail officials released the accused after they received a release order.

The detailed judgement of the SC on the case was issued two days back.

Shahrukh and his accomplice Siraj Ali Talpur were sentenced to death by an anti-terrorism court in 2013 but later the high court converted Jatoi’s sentence into a life term in the high-profile Shahzeb murder case.

In 2017, the complainant side had ‘pardoned’ him under the Qisas and Diyat law. However, in 2018, the Supreme Court of Pakistan took notice of it. Subsequently, his death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment by the Sindh High Court (SHC).

