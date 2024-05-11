Shaitaan: A Haunting Exploration of Black Magic

‘Shaitaan’ starring Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyothika, Anngad Raaj and Janki Bodiwala released on Netflix on May 4. The plot revolves around a family’s struggle when their daughter falls under the spell of black magic cast by a stranger, leading them to uncover the stranger’s motives and stop the possession.

The movie is a remake of the Gujarati film “Vash,” which was released in 2023 and takes viewers on a chilling journey into the realm of black magic. The film cleverly weaves the supernatural with a relatable family drama, making the horror all the more unsettling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jb (@jankibodiwala)

Black Magic at the Center of the Terror:

The narrative hinges on the disturbing notion of a teenage daughter falling prey to a malevolent force. The film leaves the exact nature of the entity ambiguous, but there are strong suggestions of black magic being at play. We see suspicious rituals and symbols, hinting at a deliberate attempt to harm the family. This ambiguity adds to the film’s effectiveness – it taps into the universal fear of the unknown and the potential for unseen forces to wreak havoc.

Devgan’s Desperate Fight:

Devgan portrays the father’s escalating desperation as he fights to save his daughter. He seeks help from both traditional and unconventional sources, including spiritual healers and possibly even resorting to counter-curses. This struggle highlights the powerlessness ordinary people feel when confronted with the seemingly insurmountable forces of black magic.

Not Just Spooky Spectacle:

Shaitaan isn’t just about jump scares and demonic visuals. The film explores the emotional toll black magic takes on the family unit. The wife’s growing fear and the strain on their relationship add depth to the narrative. This emotional core makes the film’s exploration of the supernatural more impactful.

A Note on Interpretation:

Shaitaan doesn’t offer easy answers. The film can be interpreted as a literal depiction of demonic possession or a more psychological exploration of fear and paranoia. This ambiguity allows viewers to draw their own conclusions, adding to the film’s intrigue.

Overall:

Shaitaan is a well-crafted horror film that effectively utilizes black magic as a source of terror. The film’s focus on family dynamics and the emotional toll of the supernatural makes it a compelling watch, even for those who typically shy away from the genre. However, if you’re looking for a straightforward explanation of black magic, Shaitaan may leave you wanting more. Its strength lies in its ability to create unease and provoke thought rather than provide definitive answers.