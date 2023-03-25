Shakeel recalls his reaction when getting first film offer

Legendary actor Shakeel Yousuf has won hearts because of his stellar performances in dramas, theatres and films. His contribution to the entertainment industry has won him countless awards.

He was conferred with the Pride of Performance Award by the Government of Pakistan in 1992.

Shakeel appeared as a guest on the ARY Digital morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ where he talked about his showbiz industry. In the tell-all interview, the actor said he refused his first offer.

“I was at a function with my mother when popular film director S.M. Yousuf approached me to work in his film,” he recalled. “I immediately rejected his offer as working in films was not considered a good profession at that time.”

Shakeel went on to say that S.M. Yousuf made him an offer again after watching him perform do theatre. The celebrity said he agreed to work in films only if he would do his job in morning and filming at night.

