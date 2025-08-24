Shakib joins elite list of bowlers as he dismisses Rizwan in CPL

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan joined an elusive list of bowlers in T20 cricket by dismissing Mohammad Rizwan in their CPL 2025 game.

The former Bangladesh captain became just the fifth bowler to have taken 500 or more wickets in T20 cricket.

Shakib achieved the milestone during his Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ game against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in CPL 2025 on Sunday.

Coming into the attack in the 15th over of the innings, the left-arm spinner almost hit the 500-wicket mark on the third delivery.

Jayden Seales got hold on to a catch on the boundary, however, replays showed that he had stepped on the boundary cushion.

However, Shakib Al Hasan took just three more deliveries to complete his 500 wickets in T20 cricket.

The former Bangladesh captain completed a return catch to dismiss Mohammad Rizwan on the last delivery of the same over.

With the wicket in the CPL 2025 game, he became just the fifth bowler in the history of the shorter format to take 500 or more wickets.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan tops the list with 660 wickets, followed by West Indies’ Dwayne Bravo with 631 scalps.

West Indies’ Sunil Narine is the third, having 590 wickets, while South Africa’s Imran Tahir has 554 wickets.

Meanwhile, Shakib Al Hasan took two more wickets in Sunday’s CPL 2025 game after dismissing Rizwan to take his tally to 502 wickets in T20 cricket.

It is worth noting here that he former Bangladesh captain is the only player to have 7,000 runs to his name and 500 wickets in the shorter format.