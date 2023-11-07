Bangladesh name replacement for injured Shakib Al Hasan

An injury to his left Index finger has ruled Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan out of the ICC World Cup 2023 and now the BCB has announced his replacement and a stand-in captain in his absence.

Shakib Al Hasan suffered the injury while batting in Bangladesh’s penultimate league stage game against Sri Lanka in Delhi on 6 November 2023. Anamul Haque has been named as his replacement in the squad while vice-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead Bangladesh in Shakib’s absence.

National Team Physio Bayjedul Islam Khan gave further details on the injury.

“Shakib was struck on his left index finger early in his innings but continued to bat with supportive taping and painkillers,” he said.

“He underwent an emergency X-ray in Delhi after the game which confirmed the fracture on the left PIP joint. Recovery is estimated at three to four weeks. He will leave for Bangladesh today to begin his rehab.

Shakib Al Hasan hit a match-winning 82 from 65 balls, comprising 12 fours and two sixes, to guide his side to a three-wicket victory over Sri Lanka. Earlier in the day, he recorded figures of 2/57 with the ball. The fine all-round performance in a tense clash fetched him the Player of the Match award.

Anamul Haque has featured in international cricket for more than a decade now, having made his ODI debut in 2012. In 45 matches, the wicketkeeper-batter has 1258 ODI runs, which includes three tons, at an average of 29.95.