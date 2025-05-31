web analytics
Shakira abruptly cancels concert day before scheduled performance

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

One day before the kickoff concert for World Pride 2025 in the nation’s capital, headlining performer Shakira has abruptly cancelled due to equipment difficulties.

“We are deeply disappointed that unforeseen circumstances have forced the cancellation” of the concert, the Capital Pride Alliance, the main World Pride organiser, said in a Friday statement. “Updates about the relocated Opening Ceremony program will be released as soon as they are finalised!”

Notably, the multiplatinum singer had been scheduled to headline the opening celebrations on Saturday night at Nationals Park. The reasons are apparently an extension of equipment issues related to her Thursday night concert in Boston’s Fenway Park, which was also cancelled hours before it was set to begin.

A Friday night concert at Fenway for country star Jason Aldean was also cancelled.

“Due to complications with the previous show in Boston, Shakira’s full tour production cannot be transported to Washington, D.C. in time for her scheduled performance at Nationals Park,” the Capital Pride Alliance statement said. “Despite every effort to make it happen, it is not possible to move forward as planned.”

The Alliance noted that the full slate of citywide events was still on for opening weekend, and said the kickoff ceremony would be relocated and reorganised.

Also Read: After Peru, Shakira cancels Colombia concert

