Shakira confesses being in ‘constant fear’ as an immigrant in US

Amid President Donald Trump’s military-backed crackdown across the U.S., Latin pop star Shakira gets honest about her life as an immigrant in the country.

Colombian singer Shakira, 48, who, along with her two kids, relocated from Barcelona to Miami, Florida, in 2023, following her much-publicised split from Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué, opened up on the dark reality of living as an immigrant in the U.S., amid President Donald Trump’s escalating crackdown on immigration, including raids that sparked days of protests against ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement).

In a conversation with a British broadcaster, Shakira said, “I was only 19 when I moved to the US, like many other Colombian immigrants who come to this country looking for a better future.”

Upon being asked about what it is to be an immigrant in the U.S., more so now, she admitted, “It means living in constant fear. And it’s painful to see.”

“Now, more than ever, we have to remain united. Now, more than ever, we have to raise our voices and make it very clear that a country can change its immigration policies, but the treatment of all people must always be humane,” insisted the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’, who is currently on her sold-out ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women No Longer Cry)’ tour, in support of her twelfth studio album of the same name.

