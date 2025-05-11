Shakira reveals ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ almost didn’t make it

Colombian pop star Shakira has revealed that her iconic ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ song almost did not make it to her 2005 album, ‘Oral Fixation, Vol. 2.’

Soon after its release, the song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

During a recent appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,’ Shakira revealed that her top-charting song ‘Hips Don’t Lie,’ featuring Wyclef Jean, was added after the album had already been distributed.

“I remember my album was already distributed, and then this idea came up, and Wyclef and I met and we started working on this track,” she said.

Shakira added, “I started working with Wyclef, and I knew I had a hit, so I called Donny Lenner, who was in charge at the time of [Epic Records], and I said, ‘Donny, you have to pick up the albums from the stores,’ and he’s like, ‘No way, these albums are already out there.’ I’m like, ‘You’ve got to believe me. You’ve got to trust me. You do that, we have a hit.’ And he said, ‘OK, so I’ll listen to you. I’ll listen to you on this one,’ and he did it.”

The Colombian pop star revealed that they had to ‘repackage the albums’ to add the song.

Shakira also gave credit to the song for its positive impact on her singing career and personal life.

On the work front, Shakira is set to embark on her North American leg of the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour on May 13.