Sham Idrees, Queen Froggy taking break from their relationship

Popular vlogger Sham Idrees announced he and his wife Sehar aka Queen Froggy are taking a break from their relationship.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Sham Idrees announced the couple are spending time away from each other on Instagram.

“I would like to announce that me and froggy are taking sometime away from each other in our relationship. Please don’t involve me in issues concerning froggy, Rabail or any of the other family members. I appreciate some privacy during this difficult time,” he wrote.

It is pertinent to mention that Froggy has deleted her pictures with her husband from her Instagram account.

Sham Idrees has made quite a name in the social media world with his videos in which Froggy frequently appears. The Canada-based YouTuber has 1.4 million Instagram followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sham Idrees (@shamidrees)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sham Idrees (@shamidrees)

Sham Idrees got married to Sehar four years ago. They are the parents of Sierra and Shanaya. He has a daughter, 10-year-old Dua, from his first marriage.

Comments