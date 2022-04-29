Friday, April 29, 2022
‘Shameful’: Germany’s Mesut Ozil criticizes India’s treatment of Muslims

German footballer Mesut Ozil lambasted the human rights situation against Muslims of India calling it shameful.

He took to the microblogging social media application Twitter to share his concerns about Indian Muslims’ well-being.

“Praying during the holy night of Lailat al-Qadr for the safety and well-being of our Muslim brothers and sisters in India🤲🏼🇮🇳🕌” he tweeted. “Let’s spread awareness to this shameful situation! What is happening to the human rights in the so-called largest democracy in the world?#BreakTheSilence”


The tweet met with positive responses across the globe. It got millions of likes, replies and retweets. Here are some of them.

International footballers have been vocal regarding communal violence against Muslims in India in the past.

Mesut Ozil has played for many prolific clubs across the world such as Arsenal and Real Madrid. He has appeared in 423 club matches in which he scored 73 goals.

The 2014 World Cup winner played 119 international games. He has netted the ball 32 times for his country.

