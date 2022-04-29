‘Shameful’: Germany’s Mesut Ozil criticizes India’s treatment of Muslims

German footballer Mesut Ozil lambasted the human rights situation against Muslims of India calling it shameful.

He took to the microblogging social media application Twitter to share his concerns about Indian Muslims’ well-being.

“Praying during the holy night of Lailat al-Qadr for the safety and well-being of our Muslim brothers and sisters in India🤲🏼🇮🇳🕌” he tweeted. “Let’s spread awareness to this shameful situation! What is happening to the human rights in the so-called largest democracy in the world?#BreakTheSilence”

The tweet met with positive responses across the globe. It got millions of likes, replies and retweets. Here are some of them.

Being an Indian Muslim, I wanna heartily thanks @MesutOzil1088 bro raise the voice of oppression on Indian Muslims by present govt but I wanna clarify that alhamdulillah we can fight constitutionally for our rights without any fear and inshallah rule of law return — Shadab Chauhan شاداب چوہان (@shadab_chouhan1) April 28, 2022

This is what we expect from a superstar. Hats off to you for raising your voice about the state terrorism of the Indian govt against Muslim minorities. Love and Respect from Pakistan 👏👏👏 — Jahanzaib Asif Dhillon (@ChJahanzaibAsif) April 27, 2022

Massive respect for speaking up for the minority of our nation. You are an amazing footballer and above that you have a big heart. Being an Indian I feel ashamed at this point of life, coz our central govt is trying to seperate the nation and spread hate in the name of religion. — Sunejo Stephenson (@s_u_n_e_j_o) April 27, 2022

Raising voice for the oppressed ones in Ramadan that’s spirit of Ramadan, India was meant to be secular, most of its youth was non-polarized and still there are many who treat Muslims as brothers, It’s Just RSS and Current PM that has destroyed the secular Image of the country. — Ibrahim Hanif 🇵🇰🇵🇸🇹🇷 (@Ibrahim02114) April 27, 2022

International footballers have been vocal regarding communal violence against Muslims in India in the past.

Mesut Ozil has played for many prolific clubs across the world such as Arsenal and Real Madrid. He has appeared in 423 club matches in which he scored 73 goals.

The 2014 World Cup winner played 119 international games. He has netted the ball 32 times for his country.

