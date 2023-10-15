28.9 C
Shamshad emphasizes Pakistan’s dedication to ensure financial stability

Caretaker Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar has emphasized the government’s dedication to ensure financial stability, improving fiscal governance and implementing reforms that will contribute to sustainable economic growth, ARY News reported. 

She was talking to the delegation of S&P Global on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund in Morocco.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held between Finance Ministers and the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the sidelines of the annual meeting of World Bank and International Monetary Fund in Morocco.

Caretaker Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar also participated in the meeting.

Key global economic issues and collaborative efforts to strengthen financial stability were discussed in the meeting.

Dr Shamshad Akhtar’s contributions underlined Pakistan’s commitment to advancing economic prosperity and global financial cooperation.

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected Pakistan’s economy to grow at 2.5% in 2024, ARY News reported World Economic Report.

In its World Economic Outlook report published on Tuesday, the global lender said that inflation in Pakistan will fall from 29.2% in 2023 to 23.6% in 2024.

The report also projected the unemployment rate in Pakistan to fall from 8.5% to 8% in the upcoming year. However, the current account deficit will rise from 0.7% to 1.8% in 2024.

Meanwhile, the IMF painted a bleak picture of the global economy but said that it was slowly recovering.

