Shan Masood & Nische Khan exchange rings

Pakistan cricket team’s vice-captain, Shan Masood got nikahfied to Nische Khan in a private affair on Friday.

Tis’ is the season of weddings for sure, especially for our star cricketers. Last month, we witnessed the first-choice pacer Haris Rauf getting hitched to lady love Muzna Masood Malik, and with reports of another fast bowler, Shaheen Afridi tying the knot next month, yet another star player is getting married.

The wedding festivities of Shan Masood and Nische Khan kickstarted yesterday with the two exchanging rings in an intimate ceremony. While there were reports that the cricketer will perform nuptials on January 21, there was no official announcement from his side.

However, the pictures from the close-knit nikah event are all over the internet now after being shared on the Instagram handle of Da Artist, the photographers for the night.

A couple of the moment looked ethereal in their colour-coordinated white outfits. The lovely bride styled her all-white heavily-embellished ensemble with bright-hued floral jewellery.

On the contrary, the sportsman looked dapper in his monotoned kurta pajama paired with a fawn, embroidered waistcoat.

Thousands of the cricketer’s fans sent heartwarming wishes for the duo on social media.

It is pertinent to mention here that Masood opened up about his relationship with Khan in a recent interview.

He called his bride-to-be his ‘best friend’ and revealed that the two first met in Lahore.

