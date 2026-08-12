Shan Masood resumes training ahead of England Tests

Pakistan batter Shan Masood has resumed batting with the national team ahead of the three-Test series against England.

Shan, 36, sustained an injury to his index finger during the first Test against West Indies in Tarouba. The former captain scored a century in the first innings.

Despite the injury, he returned to bat in the second innings, although he did not bat at his usual position. Scans later confirmed a fractured finger, ruling him out of the second Test.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had confirmed that Masood would remain with the squad during his rehab. His availability for the first Test against England, scheduled for 19-23 August, will depend on his recovery and clinical progress.

The PCB has now posted an update on the team’s training session at Kent County Cricket Club in Beckenham.

“The national Test squad took part in a practice session at Kent County Cricket Club in Beckenham. The players participated in batting and bowling net practice during the session,” the caption of the post read.

“Injured batter Shan Masood also took part in the practice session. Under the supervision of the medical team, he carried out batting practice.”

Pakistan are scheduled to play a four-day warm-up fixture against PCC Select XI from Wednesday before the first Test against England on 19 August at Headingley.

The second Test will be played at Lord’s on 27 August, while the third Test is scheduled to begin at Edgbaston on 9 September.

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (c), Aamir Jamal, Ali Usman, Abdullah Shafique, Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel* (subject to fitness), Shan Masood and Ubaid Shah.