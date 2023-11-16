Shan Masood talks about leading Pakistan in Tests

Opening batter Shan Masood opened up on his appointment as Pakistan’s Test captain and his plans to carry the side forward under his leadership.

Shan Masood has been given the duties of leading Pakistan in the longest format after Babar Azam stepped down as all-format captain.

Presenting our captains 🇵🇰@shani_official has been appointed Test captain while @iShaheenAfridi will lead the T20I side. pic.twitter.com/wPSebUB60m — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 15, 2023

Babar Azam resigned as the frontman after the side’s dismal performance in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. The side were eliminated from the group stage after winning four matches and losing five games.

His first assignment is a tough one as the side will travel to Australia for a three-match Test series.

Shan Masood discussed his leadership plans with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“It’s an honour and privilege to even play for Pakistan,” Shan Masood said. “As far leading Pakistan is concerned, I am extremely grateful to the cricket board, all stakeholders who saw the acumen in me to take this responsibility and take the team forward.”

He added, “There will be challenges, red-ball cricket is the toughest format and I think it’s an onus on all of us to take Pakistan forward in red-ball cricket, create our own identity, formulate a blueprint, play a certain brand of cricket that excite our fans and when other teams play us, Pakistan will be recognized with that identity and brand of cricket.”

🗣️ Newly appointed Test captain @shani_official shares his views on the road ahead. pic.twitter.com/z2Bl81g4Ez — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 15, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that the opening batter has scored 1,597 runs from 30 Test matches and 56 innings at an average of 28.51. He has struck four centuries and seven fifties in the longest format.

