Shane Warne accuses Saleem Malik of offering bribes worth millions

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne alleged that his Pakistani counterpart Saleem Malik offered him bribes worth millions of dollars if he performed poorly in a Test match back in 1994.

Shane Warne, in his Amazon Prime Video documentary titled Shane, claimed that Saleem Malik contacted him on the fourth day of the Karachi Test match.

He alleged that the former Pakistani cricketer offered him and teammate Tim May two million dollars each if they bowled outside the stumps and did not take wickets.

Moreover, the Australian commentator claimed that the former Pakistani player told him that their houses would be burnt down if they lost the game.

Shane Warne admitted to being surprised by the offer, which he refused, adding that Saleem Malik never contacted him after that.

Shane will be available for streaming on the web show and movie streaming portal at the end of this end.

Pakistan had won the game by a wicket. The Australian spinner was named player of the match thanks to his wicket-haul in the fixture.

It is pertinent to mention that Australian cricketers Shane Warne, Mark Waugh and Tim May had accused Saleem Malik of offering bribes to them provided if they help Pakistan win during the 1994-1995 Test series.

He was found guilty of match-fixing. He was banned for life after a judicial inquiry found him guilty as well.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!