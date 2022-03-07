Shane Warne’s autopsy reveals cause of death

Australian cricketing great Shane Warne’s death on a Thai resort island was due to natural causes, according to an autopsy report.

“Today investigators received the autopsy result, in which the medical opinion is that the cause of death is natural,” Thai police officials told media.

The 52-year-old’s family have been informed of the autopsy report and his body would be transferred to Australian consular officials for return to Australia.

Earlier it emerged that Thai police have found blood stains from Australian legendary Spin King Shane Warne’s hotel room in Koh Samui.

“A large amount of blood was found in the room,” Pol Maj Gen Satit Polpinit, commander of Surat Thani Provincial Police, told Thai newspaper Matichon. “When CPR was started, the deceased had coughed up liquid and was bleeding.”

Shane Warne had passed away at the age of 52 on March 4 due to a heart attack in Thailand. The sporting whole world was shocked at Warne’s sudden demise and they all came forward to offer him their last respects.

