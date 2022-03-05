Which actors Shane Warne considered to work in biopic?

Legendary Australia cricketer Shane Warne had earlier said that he would have picked Brad Pitt or Leonardo DiCaprio to work in his biopic.

Shane Warne, who passed away in Thailand at the age of 52 because of a heart attack on Friday, told Cricket Australia that there were plans of his biopic being made. However, it could not happen due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

RIP Shane Warne 1969-2022

One of the greatest entertainers and match-winners our game has ever seen. ➡️ https://t.co/vDSRuwpIog pic.twitter.com/9kdWaolSKY — ICC (@ICC) March 4, 2022

He had said that its script was already.

“A guy has written a script about it, this company want to shoot it, so it’s basically a Hollywood movie shot for India,” Warne had said as quoted in the report. “And they’re basing it on my story of how we put together the Royals in 2008 and they’ve ‘Hollywood-ised’ it.”

His management, in their statement, mentioned that he died in Koh Samui, Thailand, due to a suspected heart attack.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement read. “The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

The spin maestro was credited with reviving the art of leg-spin and during a brilliant 15-year career he took 708 Test wickets — a tally surpassed only by Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, who took 800.

He later played in the Twenty20 competitions before retiring from all international cricket in 2013 but continued to be involved in the game as a broadcaster.

