Shane Warne death: Thai police find blood stains at his hotel room

Thai police have found blood stains from Australian legendary Spin King Shane Warne’s hotel room in Koh Samui. As per the initial investigation, legendary cricketer Shane Warne had suffered chest pains before he left Australia for a holiday in Koh Samui, his family told Thai Police.

On Saturday night, Police Colonel Yuthana Sirisombat told media Warne’s family had informed them of the late cricket legend’s history of heart disease and asthma and their concern about his health before he left Australia last week.

Warne’s body has been sent to Suratthani Hospital for an autopsy, as his family fights for it to be returned to Australia as soon as possible.

It comes after blood stains were spotted in Shane’s room. New photographs have emerged of where the Spin King was staying at the Samujana Villas resort.

Various reports claim blood stains were seen on the carpet and on three towels and a pillow, reportedly from Warne during the desperate attempts made to save his life.

“A large amount of blood was found in the room,” Pol Maj Gen Satit Polpinit, commander of Surat Thani Provincial Police, told Thai newspaper Matichon. “When CPR was started, the deceased had coughed up liquid and was bleeding.”

Warne’s long-time manager James Erskine said he didn’t drink much. Everyone thinks he’s a big boozer but he’s not a big boozer at all. I sent him a crate of wine, 10 years later it’s still there. He doesn’t drink, never took drugs, ever. He hated drugs so nothing untoward.

Erskine rejected any claims Warne’s death was linked to his reputation as a man who liked to party. He was visiting close friend Gareth Edwards, a poker-playing mate who runs the resort, to begin what was supposed to be a three-month trip.

