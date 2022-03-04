Shane Warne’s last tweet was also related to ‘death’

Australian spin legend Shane Warne, who passed away today at the age of 52, had paid his respect to Rod Marsh in his final tweet just hours before his demise.

According to a statement issued by Warne’s management company, “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.”

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Warne had posted his final tweet on the same day at 1.53 am.

He wrote, “Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed.”

In his final tweet, he added that “Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much – especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate.”

The sporting world is in disbelief over Warne’s death.



Warne was not only Australia’s but one of the world’s biggest cricket stars.

The magician spinner during his excellent 15-year career bagged 708 Test wickets in 145 matches. He was the second-highest wicket-taker in the history of test cricket, only Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan has ever taken more, with 800.

He bowled the ball of the century with his maiden ball of the 1993 Ashes as his delivery to Mike Gatting turned from well outside the leg stump to hit the off bail.