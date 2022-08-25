Jennifer Lopez led ‘Atlas’ stars ‘Shang-Chi’ actor as antagonist

Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi movie ‘Atlas’ – starring Jennifer Lopez – will have ‘Shang Chi’ actor Simu Liu in his first antagonist character.

The Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu, best known for his MCU debut ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’, has been roped in by the makers to play the villainous role in the science fiction film ‘Atlas’ headlined by Jennifer Lopez.

Moreover, the press release of the streaming giant has also confirmed that Lopez and Liu will be joined by actors Sterling K. Brown, best known for ‘This is Us‘ and ‘The Great’ fame Abraham Popoola in the ‘Atlas’ cast.

‘Atlas’ is part of the slate of films and TV series being made by ‘Nuyorican Productions’ of Lopez for Netflix, which focuses to support ‘diverse female actors, writers, and filmmakers’.

While, Lopez plays the titular character of the intelligence analyst who “fights humanity in a future,” details about Liu’s character are still under the wrap. However, he is speculated to essay the AI soldier who will face Atlas in the war to end humanity.

The direction is being helmed by Brad Peyton, while, Aron Eli Coleite is working on the script based on Leo Sardarian’s original screenplay.

About Liu, after successfully managing the main character in the Marvel debut, he has quite an interesting lineup of films in the kitty with the likes of ‘Barbie’, ‘Arthur The King’, ‘One True Loves’ and ‘Shang-Chi sequel’ in addition to ‘Atlas’.

