32.9 C
Karachi
Monday, April 22, 2024
- Advertisement -

Shanghai Electric takes back its bid to acquire major stake in K-electric

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Shanghai Electric has taken back its offer to purchase up to 66.4 per cent stake in the K-Electric, the Pakistan Stock Exchange was informed on Monday.

The deal between the K-Electric and Shanghai Electric company was repeatedly delayed for last eight years due to regulatory approvals and liquidity constraints, sources said.

The deadline for making a firm offer for the K-Electric stake expired on April 20 and Shanghai Electric withdrawn its bid, the stock exchange informed.

K-Electric (KE) is the only electric company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Karachi, the largest city of Pakistan, and its adjoining areas.

The government of Pakistan owns a 24.4 per cent stake in K-Electric.

In June last year, Shanghai Electric reiterated its commitment to the deal, which was worth approximately $1.77 billion in 2016 but it would have likely to change.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.