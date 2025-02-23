web analytics
Sunday, February 23, 2025
Tragic accident in Shangla claims lives of two women

SHANGLA: A devastating car accident occurred in the outskirts of Shangla on Sunday resulting in the loss of two precious lives, ARY News reported citing police.

The vehicle plunged into a gorge, claiming the lives of two women, the police.  Furthermore, three individuals, including a woman and a child, sustained injuries in the accident and have been rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

As per preliminary investigations, the ill-fated family was en route to attend a prayer ceremony when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Read More: Over 23 dead as coaster plunges into gorge in Rawalakot

Earlier in a horrific incident, at least seven people lost their lives after a vehicle plunged into a gorge in Buner.

The incident occurred in Doma Chagharzai, where the vehicle fell into gorge due to break fail injuring six and killing seven others.

