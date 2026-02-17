Three cops martyred, three terrorists killed in Shangla operation

SHANGLA: Security forces killed three terrorists belonging to the banned outfit Fitna Al-Khwarij during a joint operation in Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing security sources.

The militants were involved in past attacks on Chinese nationals in the province.

The joint operation was carried out by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, the Elite Force, and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in the rugged mountainous areas of Kabalgram village in Martung Tehsil of Shangla.

According to security sources, the killed militants were on the most-wanted list. Among them was the group’s ringleader, Noor Islam, who had a bounty of Rs5 million on his head.

During the operation, one of the terrorists blew himself up to avoid arrest. Heavy exchange of fire took place between the militants and security personnel.

Three police officials were martyred in the gun battle. They were identified as Maqbool Ahmed, Fida Hussain, and Saeed-ur-Rehman.

Security sources said the suspects were planning a major terror attack. Defence analysts described the operation as a significant breakthrough in counterterrorism efforts, stating that it has effectively weakened the organised network of Fitna Al-Khwarij.

They further said that the group had previously been involved in attacks targeting Chinese nationals in Pakistan.