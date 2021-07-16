Shaniera Akram urges the public to practice road safety

After schooling Minal Khan and fiance Ahsan Mohsin Ikram for skipping on wearing the seat belt during a cruise in the rain, Shaniera Akram is now urging the general public to practice better road safety.

Akram took to her social media to give the Pakistani public who rarely takes road safety seriously a much-needed reality check, sharing a series of Instagram stories to educate them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaniera Akram (@iamshaniera)

“I’m going to say this for those few people who still think they don’t need a seatbelt on because they are just driving a short distance and/or they are only driving slowly,” she started, adding, “It doesn’t matter what distance you are travelling or how fast you are going. All it takes is one car to hit your car and your life or your loved one’s life could be over.”

Shaniera Akram did not stop at that, reminding people of an even worse scenario – surviving a car wreck that leaves you unable to move or eat without the help of a straw.

“And you will have to live with the fact that you had the choice to put your belt on, but you didn’t!” she said, painting a grim picture of the harsh reality for those who might still not be convinced.

The 40-year-old activist further added, “If by posting this message, I’ve changed just one person’s mind, and convinced them to now wear a seat belt, then in my mind it was worth it as I may have just saved your life!”

Akram also turned to Twitter to echo the same message. “Fair enough, you don’t think you need to wear a seatbelt, that’s fine, that’s your life you’re risking! But what’s worse than you losing your life in a car accident? Living the rest of your life, every day regretting your decision to not put a seatbelt on your child!”

Fair enough, you don’t think you need to wear a seatbelt, that’s fine, that’s your life your risking! But what’s worse than you losing your life in a car accident? Living the rest of your life, every day regretting your decision to not put a seatbelt on your child ! — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) July 16, 2021

Earlier this week, Shaniera Akram had directly addressed Minal and Ahsan, saying, “Come on guys, you’re famous, and have millions of followers, is it too hard to be a little bit more responsible? Put your seatbelt on!”