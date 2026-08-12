Shanto confident Bangladesh can handle Australia’s pace and bounce

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto believes his side are prepared to deal with the extra bounce and pace of Australia’s attack as they return to Australian soil for the first time in more than two decades.

Bangladesh will play their first Test in Australia since 2003 when they take on the hosts in Darwin, with handling the conditions expected to be one of the biggest challenges for the visitors.

Concerns emerged after Bangladesh were bowled out for just 54 against a Cricket Australia XI in their practice match. Shanto, however, insisted the result would not affect his team’s confidence after spending around 10 to 12 days preparing in Darwin.

“Tackling the bounce is the key, but we have been preparing on bouncy wickets at home in the last few months,” Shanto said during the pre-match press conference.

“We are playing against a top bowling attack. It is important how much consistency and focus we can have. We have to try to bat for longer periods.”

Najmul Hossain Shanto acknowledged that Bangladesh’s batting will face its biggest examination against the new ball, but backed his players to stick to their natural approach.

The captain also pointed to Bangladesh’s recent progress as a source of confidence ahead of the challenging assignment.

Bangladesh defeated Australia 2-1 in an ODI series in June, their first bilateral series victory over the 2023 ODI World Cup champions. The matches were played on faster-than-usual pitches, giving Bangladesh valuable experience ahead of their trip to Australia.

Their progress has also been reflected in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings. Bangladesh currently sit fourth after a 2-0 home series victory over Pakistan in May, having finished seventh in the previous WTC cycle.

“We have improved as a team. We finished seventh in the last cycle, but we are in fourth place now,” Shanto said.

“We still have eight Test matches left in our schedule. Gradually, we have improved our game as a team. As a bowling unit, we have been doing a great job. If we just improve our batting a little bit more, it will be a great team going forward.”

Bangladesh are also considering fielding both frontline spinners, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam, alongside three fast bowlers.

Mehidy enters the Test with confidence after scoring a century in the tour match, while Shanto believes the Darwin surface should offer opportunities for both departments.

“There’s grass on the wicket, but it’s a good wicket where both batters and bowlers will find help,” he said.