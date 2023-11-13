Najmul Hossain Shanto eyes permanent Bangladesh captaincy

Najmul Hossain Shanto says he is ready to become Bangladesh’s captain on a permanent basis should the decision be made.

Shanto was speaking after leading the Tigers in their final match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, which ended in a high-scoring eight-wicket loss to Australia.

And the 25-year-old, who also led Bangladesh against India earlier in the tournament, says he is ready to step up if the selectors decide that he is the man for the job permanently.

“I’ve been doing it for a while now and personally, I think I’m ready,” Shanto said after Saturday’s match in Pune.

“If I get the opportunity, definitely, I’m ready to do it perfectly.”

Bangladesh were led through the tournament by Shakib Al Hasan but the veteran all-rounder has already outlined that he is unlikely to continue playing for the side beyond the 2025 Champions Trophy, and admitted that he was a reluctant appointment as captain earlier this year.

Should Shakib not continue as the team’s leader, Shanto says the experience he has gained at his first World Cup will serve him well.

“I have nothing to say further about my captaincy, but I have learned a lot since it was my first World Cup. I played one-day cricket against such big teams, I played in such an environment. This experience will help me.

“How to improve from here will be the main focus in the coming days if the opportunity comes. But there was a lot to learn. There was pressure from the two big teams. I think I’ve learned a lot and this will help me in the future.”