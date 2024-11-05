Indian folk singer Sharda Sinha dies at 72

Indian folk icon Sharda Sinha, a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, died on Tuesday at the age of 72 after fighting blood cancer for several years.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

According to Indian media outlets, the iconic singer was admitted to AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi on October 27 after her health worsened amid her battle with myeloma.

Sharda Sinha’s son Anshuman Sinha, in an Instagram post, confirmed the death of his mother.

Sharing a photo of Sharda Sinha from her official Instagram handle, Anshuman wrote in Hindi, “Your prayers and love will always remain with my mother. Chhathi Maiya has called her to herself. She is no longer with us in physical form.”

A day earlier, Sinha’s last pre-recorded song “Dukhwa Mitayin Chhathi Maiya” was released ahead of Chhath 2024.

Sharda Sinha, widely known as ‘Bihar Kokila’, was a renowned Indian folk singer who sang songs in Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Magahi languages.

Her most popular songs included “Kelwa Ke Paat Par Ugalan Suraj Mal Jhake Jhuke”, “Hey Chhathi Maiya”, “Ho Dinanath”, “Bahangi Lachakat Jaaye”, “Roje Roje Ugelaa”, “Suna Chhathi Maai”, “Jode Jode Supawa”, and “Patna Ke Ghat Par”.

Following her immense contributions to the music industry, Sharda Sinha was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2018.

Reacting to the death of the iconic Indian folk singer, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X, “Deeply saddened by the passing of the renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha Ji. Her Maithili and Bhojpuri folk songs have been immensely popular for decades. Her melodious songs associated with the great festival of faith, Chhath, will continue to resonate forever. Her departure is an irreparable loss to the world of music. In this moment of grief, my heartfelt condolences are with her family and fans. Om Shanti! (loosely translated in English).”