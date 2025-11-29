Shariat Appellate Bench to hear pleas in electoral system case on Dec 05

ISLAMABAD: A Shariat Appellate Bench will hear the appeals on declaring Pakistan’s electoral system as un-Islamic, on December 05, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A five-member appellate bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Shahid Waheed will hear the case on coming Friday.

A petition, seeking the country’s electoral system as un-Islamic was filed 36 years ago, while the government had filed appeals against the Shariat Court decision in Year 1989.

Shariat Appellate Bench has now been constituted after around 15 months for hearing the appeal.

Earlier, than chief justice Qazi Faez Isa in August 2024 directed, while hearing the government’s appeal in the Supreme Court against declaring the electoral system as un-Islamic by the Shariat Court, had ordered the government lawyer to review the election act and inform about the government’s stance.

The additional attorney general had sought time from the court for seeking instructions from the government.

The Shariat Appellate Bench was constituted after August 2024.