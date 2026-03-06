Academic year start revised for Pakistani and Indian schools in Sharjah

The start of the 2026–27 academic year for private schools following Indian and Pakistani curricula in Sharjah has been postponed, the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) announced.

The SPEA on Thursday announced that students will now begin classes on 30 March 2026, instead of the previously scheduled 23 March 2026.

In a circular issued to schools on Thursday, the SPEA said students would be able to sit examinations remotely between 9 and 12 March 2026.

According to the authority, the new decisions followed the requests submitted by the schools through the Council of School Principals and was taken after reviewing the justifications provided by the schools.

The authority also issued new guidelines regarding access to school campuses.

Under the rules, some administrative and teaching staff may be present on school premises, but the number must not exceed 15 employees and should be restricted to operational needs.

Parents may be allowed to visit the school to collect uniforms and books, according to previously specified numbers.

School administrations have been instructed to make the necessary internal arrangements in line with the revised calendar and ensure that students and parents are informed of the updated schedule.

