Sharjeel asks katcha area dwellers to evacuate ahead of 'super flood'

KARACHI: Sindh government has formally requested to the katcha area residents on Tuesday to evacuate from the area ahead of the fooding.

Sindh’s senior minister Sharjeel Memon has said that the super flood is expected in Sindh,” Katcha area dwellers are being requested to move from their homes to safer places”.

“In view of the super flood ahead, it is advisable to quit from the katcha area,” he said.

He said riverine floods have wreaked havoc across the country, “a big water flow is on its way to Guddu Barrage”.

Sindh’s minister said the area’s residents should evacuate immediately to relief camps.

Katcha area being called to the riverine forests area, along both banks of the Indus River, in northern Sindh, having several settlements and farmland. The area used to drown under water during flooding in Indus River.