Monday, February 17, 2025
Sharjeel blasts Punjab spokesperson's criticism over bad roads

Web Desk
TOP NEWS

KARACHI: Sindh’s Information Minister Sharjeel Memon has blasted Punjab’s counterpart, saying the provincial spokesperson is politicking on lives with a statement without factual support.

He said Hyderabad-Sukkur Road belongs to the National Highway Authority. “The Sindh Government has paid seven billion rupees to the federal government for this road, which has been incomplete till now,” he said.

“It is the federal government’s failure that Hyderabad-Sukkur Road has not been renovated,” Sharjeel Memon said.

Hyderabad-Sukkur road is the main gateway, which has been in a dilapidated condition causing accidents and loss of precious lives regularly, Sindh’s minister said.

“PML-N spokesperson, unaware of facts, issuing statements without knowing about it,” Sharjeel Memon said.

He said the federal government if don’t want to build the road to Sehwan, inform us. “We are not fighting or blackmailing the federal government but talking about a legitimate issue”, minister said.

He lamented that the federal government is not meeting legitimate demands of Sindh.

He said, heavy traffic comes to Karachi from the whole country, “We could not prohibit heavy traffic’s arrival to Karachi”. “Some political parties should be careful to talk about ban on the heavy traffic,” he said.

