Sharjeel denies 'Presidential ultimatum' to Govt over Karachi works

KARACHI: Sindh’s Information Minister Sharjeel Memon has refuted any ultimatum given by President Zardari to the government.

In a media talk here replying to a question about President’s ‘ultimatum’ over development works in Karachi, Sharjeel Memon called it a ‘spicy news’ with no relation to facts.

“President knows well the challenges of Karachi, it is not in the manner that someone is deliberately not performing,” he said. “Criticizing is easy, while the ground realities are different,” Sindh’s minister said.

Provincial minister said that federal ministers and Governor House hatching conspiracies against the Sindh government. “I advise the People’s Party leadership to demand reply from the federal government over it”.

He said Karachi is being targeted with unbridled criticism without any reason. “Karachi takes a regular burden of people coming daily in large numbers from across the country,” he said.

“Farooq Sattar has spewed falsehood about the Gul Plaza inquiry commission’s judge to make him disputed,” Sharjeel Memon said.

“It is modus operandi of these political orphans,” he added.