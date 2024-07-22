Sharjeel inaugurates Hawkes Bay route of Peoples bus service

KARACHI: Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday inaugurated a new route of the Peoples Bus Service from Hawkes Bay to Tower.

“Sindh government has always tried to provide relief to people,” Sharjeel Memon said in his inauguration remarks. “We are launching a new bus route from Mauripur to Tower, providing an inexpensive travel with AC facility,” he added.

Sindh Transport Department had earlier announced to launch three new routes of the Peoples Bus Service in Karachi.

Transport Minister said that the new routes for the Peoples Bus Service include Hawkes Bay to Tower, which will commence operations on July 22, and an extension of Route 12.

From July 23, the Peoples Bus will start its service from Qaidabad, Korangi, and Memon Goth to Tower, which was earlier from Khokharapar.

Additionally, an electric bus route will be introduced from Kathore to Numaish, starting on July 24, and a new route from Yousuf Goth to Tower will begin operations on July 25.

The transport minister said that the aim of these new routes is to provide affordable transportation services to the citizens of Karachi.

Replying to media questions, he said that this system and the government both will run. “Some people are talking negative, but I am saying with full responsibility that nothing will happen what they are saying. Conditions are difficult and challenging but Pakistan will move ahead”, he added.