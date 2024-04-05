Sharjeel Memon announces new transport projects in Sindh after Eidul Fitr

KARACHI: Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon has announced new transport projects in Sindh including Karachi immediately after Eidul Fitr, ARY News reported on Friday.

In his post on X, Sharjeel Memon said: “Good news for the people of Sindh. Under direction of Chairman @BBhuttoZardari, Transport Department is going to start new transport projects in Sindh right after Eid Holidays.”

Giving details of the projects in his post Sindh Minister Sharjeel Memon said the second phase of Pink Bus Service for Women in Karachi will be launched after Eidul Fitr holidays.

New routes of EV busses in Karachi and the launch of People’s Bus Service in Mirpurkhas.

The minister also said that the Pakistan People’s Party’s Sindh government is going to start a free-of-cost shuttle service between Orange Line BRT and Green Line BRT after Eid for the people of Karachi.

Last month, Sharjeel Memon while providing update on another BRT project said: “We are going to start ground-breaking of BRT Yellow Line after Eid and in first phase Jam Sadiq Bridge in Korangi would be rebuilt as part of the project.

He also hinted at procurement of 500 more buses very soon which would become part of the fleet of Peoples Bus Service.