Sharjeel Memon cases: Court orders production of more witnesses

KARACHI: The accountability court in Karachi has ordered the production of more witnesses in corruption cases against Sindh minister Sharjeel Memon, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The provincial minister Sharjeel Memon and other accused appeared before the accountability court in Karachi in the hearing of Rs6 billion corruption and assets beyond income cases.

A witness recorded his statement before the accountability court in Rs6 billion corruption case. The court ordered the production of more witnesses in the next hearing.

The hearing was adjourned till December 14.

However, the prosecution failed to produce any witness in the assets beyond income case today. It is important to mention here that the testimony of other witnesses were recorded in the assets beyond income case against Memon.

According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Sharjeel Memon and others allegedly caused massive financial loss worth billions to the national exchequer via corrupt practices.

