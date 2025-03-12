Sharjeel Memon criticizes PTI for ignoring Sindh’s objections on canal projects

KARACHI: Sindh’s Senior Provincial Minister, Sharjeel Memon, has strongly criticized the PTI government for initiating controversial canal projects on the Indus River without addressing Sindh’s objections. ARY News reported on Wednesday.



Speaking to the media, Sharjeel Memon stated that PTI government ignored Sindh’s concerns raised on various federal forums and proceeded with canal projects like the Jalalpur Canal, Chobara Branch Canal, and the Greater Thal Canal Phase II.

Memon accused PTI of prioritizing Punjab’s interests at the expense of Sindh’s people, highlighting that the Sindh Assembly had passed unanimous resolutions against these controversial projects.

Sharjeel Memon further alleged that the PTI government continued work on these projects unilaterally, disregarding the objections and reservations expressed by Sindh.

The Senior Minister also emphasized that the Sindh government had consistently voiced its concerns over these projects, which he claimed were designed to benefit Punjab while neglecting the rights and needs of Sindh’s population.

Memon stated that the injustices committed by PTI against Sindh’s people would not go unaccounted for.

The controversy surrounding these canal projects has reignited debates over water distribution and inter-provincial equity in Pakistan.

Critics argue that such projects could aggravate water shortage issues in Sindh province, further impacting agriculture and livelihoods in the province.

