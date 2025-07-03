Sharjeel Memon defends ban on Qingqi rickshaws in Karachi

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon Thursday defended ban on Qingqi rickshaws in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The provincial government’s decision to restrict Qingqi rickshaws on 11 major roads in Karachi is a purely administrative matter and within its legal jurisdiction, Memon said while addressing a press conference in Karachi.

Responding to a petition filed by the Qingqi Rickshaw Association in the Sindh High Court, Memon clarified, “We have not imposed a citywide ban on Qingqi rickshaws. The decision applies only to specific key thoroughfares for traffic and security management.”

He added, “Our stance is clear—such decisions fall under the administrative domain of the Sindh government.”

Commenting on the legal challenge, Sharjeel Memon dismissed the petition, saying, “The claim that we violated Articles 9, 10, 11, and 25 of the Constitution is baseless. We have acted within the law.”

The Sindh minister also outlined the government’s security plans for Muharramul Haram. He confirmed that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has met with prominent religious scholars to ensure peaceful observance of Muharram.

He announced that over 14,500 police personnel are currently deployed to safeguard majalis across Karachi, while an additional 35,000 officers will be stationed during processions on the 8th, 9th, and 10th of Muharram to ensure foolproof security.