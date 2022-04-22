Sharjeel Memon joins Sindh cabinet as information minister

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party leader Sharjeel Inam Memon who is accused of having assets beyond means and financial wrongdoings on Friday took oath as member of the Sindh cabinet, ARY NEWS reported.

Sharjeel Memon was administered oath by acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani in the presence of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and other cabinet members.

The chief minister congratulated Memon for taking oath as the cabinet member.

The newly inducted cabinet member will be given portfolio of information ministry, which is currently being held by Saeed Ghani.

Previously it has been reported that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will also be part of the Sindh government as two ministers from the provincial cabinet will resign in next few days.

Following an agreement between MQM-P and Pakistan People’s Party, two minister will be removed from the Sindh cabinet paving way for the party to join ranks of the provincial government.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) quit ruling alliance after signing an agreement with joint opposition.

MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced to support joint opposition for voting on no-confidence motion against the prime minister in the National Assembly.

A 18-point agreement reached between the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has been named the “Charter of Rights.”

The agreement has been signed by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, while Shehbaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman, Akhtar Mengal and Khalid Magsi have signed the agreement as guaranteer.

