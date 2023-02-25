Sharjeel Memon makes offer to PTI’s Jail Bharo Tehreek volunteers

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has made an offer to provide free pick-and-drop service to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers for their volunteer arrests during Jail Bharo Tehreek, ARY News reported.

Sharjeel Memon in a tweet stated that the entire nation is praying for the success of PTI’s Jail Bharo Tehreek.

He mocked Imran Khan saying that the PTI chief is now afraid of arrest after announcing the Jail Bharo Tehreek.

In his tweet, he also announced that the provincial government is ready to give free pick-and-drop service to PTI workers.

جیل بھرو تحریک کی کامیابی کے لۓ پوری قوم دعاگو ہے۔ افسوس تحریک کا اعلان کرنے والوں کی ٹانگیں کانپ رہیں ہیں۔ تحریک انصاف سندہ میں بھرپور طریقے سے اس تحریک کو کامیاب کرے ہم ان کی بھرپور مدد کے لۓ تیار ہیں۔ فری پک اینڈ ڈراپ سروس بھی مہیا کر سکتیں ہیں پی ٹی آئ صرف نام لکھواۓ۔ — Sharjeel Inam Memon (@sharjeelinam) February 25, 2023

Earlier to this, Sindh Minister Nasir Hussain Shah announced to establish of an open jail in Badin for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers as the political party started ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ from Lahore.

Nasir Hussain Shah said in a statement that the Sindh government has taken all the relevant measures including fumigation and mosquito spray in Badin’s open jail to keep PTI workers.

“Those who are afraid of lizards, snakes and cockroaches should think before participating in PTI’s Jail Bharo Tehreek,” Hussain added.

Without naming PTI leader Ali Zaidi, Nasir Hussain Shah stated, “The government will take good care of those people in Badin open jail who escaped the arrest by jumping over the wall during the LG polls.”

