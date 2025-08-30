Sharjeel says Sindh is ready to tackle any flood emergency

KARACHI: Sharjeel Memon on Saturday said that machinery has been dispatched at 102 critical points as flood flow expected to enter in Sindh on the night of September 02 or 03.

Sindh’s senior minister has said that the Sindh government has become active to tackle likely flood situation. He said round the clock control room has been established and emergency contact numbers have been issued.

“We are ready to tackle any flood contingency,” he said.

He said provincial ministers and government machinery has been deployed in the field. “Around 1.6 million people could be affected by the flooding, which poses threat to over 1600 villages and 167 UCs.

The government has pointed out 551 relief camps, while 192 rescue boats and 565 private boats are prepared to be deployed in any emergency situation, senior minister said.

The chief minister of Sindh will visit all concerned areas tomorrow, he added.

Unusual flooding in Punjab’s Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers inflicting huge losses of life and property in the province.

A huge water flow of over eight lac cusecs is expected to enter in Indus River at Punjnad to pass through the southern Punjab region and enter in Sindh in next two to three days.

The Indus has been currently in medium flood at Sindh’s Guddu and Sukkur barrages.

Pakistan is facing a catastrophic flood crisis in 2025, driven by relentless monsoon rains, flash floods, cloudbursts and glacial lake outbursts, affecting more than 1.2 million people across various provinces. The floods have devastated communities, destroyed infrastructure, and deepened economic challenges, with losses potentially reaching $50 billion.