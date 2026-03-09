Sharjeel takes notice of hike in transport fares

KARACHI: Senior minister Sharjeel Memon on Monday took notice of hike in transport fares in a meeting of Sindh’s transport and mass-transit department.

Minister directed the secretary transport to review hike in fares to fix balanced increase. He also ordered the transport department to take action against transporters involved in illegal hike in fares.

Transporters’ self-announced hike in fares in the pretext of increase in petroleum prices, has overburdened the people, minister said.

“Only the government and its transport department have authority to hike fares,” Sharjeel Memon said. “Strict legal action will be taken against those, who have increased fares without government approval,” minister said.

Senior minister directed the transport department to initiate a checking drive in field immediately.

He also urged for setting up an effective mechanism for prompt redressal of public complaints.

Public transport fares were increased by up to 25 percent across the country after the government raised petrol and diesel prices by Rs55 per litre.

Transporters increased fares for passenger buses, wagons and mini-Mazda vehicles, describing it as the largest increase in the last seven years.

Goods transport fares also reportedly increased by around 25 percent following the rise in diesel prices, affecting container and truck transport between major cities including Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad.