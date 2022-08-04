Shark leaps out of water, picture goes viral

A woman from the United States pictured a great white shark’s flying leap out of the water and it is going viral.

Foreign news agency UPI reported Calli Brooks from Califonia took the picture when she was attending her son’s junior lifeguard camp.

The director of California State University Long Beach’s shark lab Chris Lowe said the sea creature seems to be a great white shark.

“It could be a mako, but it looks like a white shark based on its proportions and the shape of its fins,” he told a foreign news agency.

He said maritime experts do not know why the sharks behave in this way.

“I personally think they’re doing it to dislodge parasites,” Lowe said. “So they have parasites on their backs and they move around and when they do that, it’s itchy.

“By jumping up in the water column and landing on their backs, they might be able to knock some of the parasites off.”

It is not the first time that such a phenomenon has taken place.

Previously, a video of a shark jumping into the air in front of surfer Jan Yamasaki made rounds. It looked to be a spinner shark. The kind is known for jumping in the air while spinning.

However, an official; of the Waikiki Aquarium said it could be a blacktip shark or sandbar shark.

