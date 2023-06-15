Shark that ate Russian man in Egypt to be mummified

A video of the horrific incident has came to light in which a man can be seen screaming for his life as he was being pulled underwater by a Shark in Egypt.

The incident was reported from June 9 where Vladimir Popov, 23, a Russian tourist, was killed in a fatal attack by a shark in Egypt.

Following the incident, the Egypt’s environment ministry has confirmed that the tiger shark has been captured and will be examined in a laboratory for investigation while the specialists from an Egypt museum are mummifying the shark.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE; VIEWER DISCRETION IS STRONGLY ADVISED

Tourists stunned watching a Tiger Shark chomping a Russian tourist who was out on a swim at an Egypt beach resort 23YO Vladimir Popov died in the attack, girlfriend escaped alive. Shark has been captured & killed pic.twitter.com/xUsitoCN5X — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) June 9, 2023

As per the reports, some of the Russian tourist body remaining’s were recovered inside the shark’s stomach, while the rest were recovered by fishermen from the sea.

The international news outlet reported that the specialists from the Institute of Marine Sciences and the Red Sea Reserves began the preserving process of the fish and will be on display at institute’s museum after the mummification process is completed.

The Egyptian authorities said that the researchers want to understand the cause of the Shark’s behavior and identify whether the animal is related to one that “caused several previous accidents”.

The Attack Happened In A Second

According to the eyewitnesses, the attack happened suddenly, in a matter of seconds. Hotel staff immediately triggered the alarm and requested swimmers to leave the water.

“It happened in a second. Rescuers reacted very quickly. For some reason, I immediately felt that it was a shark. I immediately jumped up and started shouting: ‘Sharks, sharks! Save yourself!’ Nobody understood yet,” the Russian news channel quoted an eyewitness.

Another eyewitness stated that the shark attacked the man right in front of him, and he started shaking in fear. He expressed his sympathy for the man.

Russian tourists were warned to be cautious when entering the water and to comply with any swimming bans imposed by the authorities.